Man who robbed Myrtle Beach Circle K sentenced to 14 years in prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man who was involved in an armed robbery incident at the Circle K convenience store on 37th Avenue North was sentenced to 14 years of prison Tuesday, according to a press release from Horry County Government.

Quadarris Holt, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina pleaded guilty to the armed robbery that occurred May 21, 2015, according to an announcement from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Holt went to the gas station, walked behind the clerk, and assaulted him with a pistol. He took money, cigarettes and the clerk’s wallet during the robbery, the release states. Detectives found Holt a few days later and arrested him.

Holt must serve at least 85 percent of the 14 years before he can be considered for any type of parole, according to Assistant Solicitor Oskin.

“My hat is off to the excellent work done by MBPD in their apprehension of this defendant, and for their thorough work to ensure a strong case for the State,” Oskin said after the hearing.

