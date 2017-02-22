Report: Man held Loris bank employees at gunpoint, emptied vault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The man who robbed a Loris bank Tuesday afternoon forced five people to the vault at gunpoint, then had employees load the contents of the vault into two trash bags, according to the police report.

At about 1:15 p.m., police responded to the Anderson Brothers Bank on Highway 701 in Loris, the report states. There, employees told them that a 6-foot-tall man of unknown race came into the bank, pulled out a black revolver, and walked up to the teller. The man was dressed in a black jumpsuit and wearing gray Nike shoes. He had a red bandana and dark sunglasses on his head. Employees believed he was wearing some type of mask, because his mouth did not move when he spoke.

The man had the tellers and other employees come from behind the desk, then went to the office where three other employees were located, the report states. He banged on the door and brought them out of the office to join the others. He then took them all back the vault at gunpoint, and demanded the vault door be opened.

An employee opened the vault, then was forced, along with two other employees, to load the contents of the vault into two black trash bags, according to the report.

Once the bags were loaded, the man forced all the victims to a room on the other side of the bank, the report states. He grabbed the bags and exited the bank.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the vehicle being sought in connection with the robbery.

