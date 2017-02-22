SC Forestry Commission conducting controlled burns near North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting controlled burns in the area of Highway 31 and Water Tower Road, near North Myrtle Beach, Wednesday, according to an advisory message from the city.

The locations are within 10 to 11 miles of North Myrtle Beach, and are for the purpose of hazard reduction.

