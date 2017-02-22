Man charged after agents found several illegal gaming systems

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was charged with gambling after deputies found several illegal gaming systems at 1826 South Fifth Street in the Hartsville area, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

February 9, agents served a search warrant at the location. While serving the warrant, law enforcement found several poker style tables with poker chips, and money tallies of illegal gambling events. Several illegal video poker gaming systems that were operable were found as well.

Christopher Hayne Witherspoon has also been charged with keeping a gaming house, unlawful possession of slot machines, and unlawful games and betting.

Witherspoon was released Wednesday from the Darlington County Detention Center on a $6,000 surety bond.

