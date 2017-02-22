Two beach houses destroyed, one damaged by three-alarm fire in P - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Two beach houses destroyed, one damaged by three-alarm fire in Pawleys Island

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Midway Fire Rescue) (Source: Midway Fire Rescue)
(Source: Meredith Helline) (Source: Meredith Helline)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Two beach houses were destroyed and one was damaged on Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island after a three-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning at 3:47, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue.

SLIDESHOW: Tap here to view a slideshow of photos from the fire

Eggiman said the cause of the fire is undetermined but foul play is not suspected. Officials believe it started at 386 Myrtle Avenue and spread to 388 Myrtle Avenue.

One of the structures was collapsed when crews arrived on the scene, and the other was fully engulfed by flames. 

Another beach house was damaged by the fire, but it's expected to be okay. 

Nearby structures were also threatened, and there were a large amount of embers, he added.

There weren’t any occupants in the structures.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

