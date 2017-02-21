Darlington Raceway brings big economic gains to the area

A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
For the first time, officers from all over spent two days at the National Guard Recruiting Office to take part in specialized training in highway interdiction.More >>
For the first time, officers from all over spent two days at the National Guard Recruiting Office to take part in specialized training in highway interdiction.More >>
It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.More >>
It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.More >>
As Bikefest arrives in the Grand Strand, the NAACP is again launching operation Bike Week Justice. Members of the organization said its goal is to monitor for any reports of discrimination.More >>
As Bikefest arrives in the Grand Strand, the NAACP is again launching operation Bike Week Justice. Members of the organization said its goal is to monitor for any reports of discrimination.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has said goodbye to its highest-ranking member.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has said goodbye to its highest-ranking member.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>