CCU twins reflect on life-changing 30-second decision

Twin sisters at CCU reflect on one's suicide attempt in upcoming documentary. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - There are more than 1,000 suicides on college campuses every year, according to statistics from Emory University.

Beyond campuses, one person attempts suicide in the U.S. every 38 seconds. Many of these people struggle in silence, feeling like they have nowhere else to turn.

But twin sisters at Coastal Carolina University have made it their lives’ missions to let those hurting know that there is another way.

And they are helping others by sharing their story of a sister being there for her sibling on the night she made a decision that almost cost her her life.

Tune into WMBF News Thursday at 6 for their emotional account of adversity and rising above.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.