Red Cross, local community raise money to help those displaced by home fires

A fundraiser was held in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night to raise money to assist those who have been impacted by home fires. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross and residents of the Grand Strand came together Tuesday night for an evening of fun, music and fundraising, all in the name of helping families across the state who lost everything to fires.

The 10th Annual Heroes Kickoff took place at the Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach. Nancy Conley, one of the organizers, said she did not immediately have an estimate as to how much money was raised.

She added the goal was to get assistance for roughly 25 families, which would equate to about $35,000.

“I know it was very successful,” Conley said of the event.

Some WMBF News talent took part in the fundraiser, which featured a silent auction and raffle to raise money for those displaced by fires across South Carolina.

According to information from the Red Cross, the group responds to nearly 60,000 disasters each year, a vast majority of which are home fires.

During the 2016 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the organization’s eastern S.C. chapter provided assistance such as food, shelter and financial support to more than 1,150 survivors of home fires, according to information from the Red Cross.

