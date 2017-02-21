Two arrested in connection with rash of vehicle break-ins in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects wanted in connection with a number of vehicle break-ins in Florence have been arrested.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Jason Lafoye Stroup, 17, and Joshua Paul Tedder, 18, were both charged with two counts each of breaking into motor vehicles.

The charges stem from break-ins that occurred in the 700 block Rice Hope Cove and the 1000 block of Via Salvatore on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, Brandt said.

Both the suspects, as well as two others, have also been implicated in several other vehicle break-ins in early February in Florence Country Club, Rutledge Mano, Ebenezer Chase, Via Toscanna, Via Ponticello, Kinloch Court, Queensferry, Sandhurst Drive and Windsor Forest Subdivisions, accoridng to authorities.

The investigation continues and additional charges are likely.

