Two arrested in connection with rash of vehicle break-ins in Flo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two arrested in connection with rash of vehicle break-ins in Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Left: Jason Stroup; Right: Joshua Tedder (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Left: Jason Stroup; Right: Joshua Tedder (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects wanted in connection with a number of vehicle break-ins in Florence have been arrested.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Jason Lafoye Stroup, 17, and Joshua Paul Tedder, 18, were both charged with two counts each of breaking into motor vehicles.

The charges stem from break-ins that occurred in the 700 block Rice Hope Cove and the 1000 block of Via Salvatore on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, Brandt said.

Both the suspects, as well as two others, have also been implicated in several other vehicle break-ins in early February in Florence Country Club, Rutledge Mano, Ebenezer Chase, Via Toscanna, Via Ponticello, Kinloch Court, Queensferry, Sandhurst Drive and Windsor Forest Subdivisions, accoridng to authorities.

The investigation continues and additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence police host highway interdiction training

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:09:57 GMT
    Officers listen in as Dark Horse Law Enforcement Training conducts drills. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Officers listen in as Dark Horse Law Enforcement Training conducts drills. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    For the first time, officers from all over spent two days at the National Guard Recruiting Office to take part in specialized training in highway interdiction.

    More >>

    For the first time, officers from all over spent two days at the National Guard Recruiting Office to take part in specialized training in highway interdiction.

    More >>

  • Memorial Day weekend events scheduled for Grand Strand

    Memorial Day weekend events scheduled for Grand Strand

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:49:25 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.

    More >>

    It's not just about hot dogs, beer, and fun. Local veterans say there's a much more important reason for the weekend holiday, and there are dozens of event happening this Memorial Day to pay respects to our Armed Forces heroes.

    More >>

  • NAACP: Traffic loop is '23 miles of shame'

    NAACP: Traffic loop is '23 miles of shame'

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:59:49 GMT
    The NAACP announced Thursday they would keep tabs on any reports of discrimination during Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)The NAACP announced Thursday they would keep tabs on any reports of discrimination during Bikefest. (Source: WMBF News)

    As Bikefest arrives in the Grand Strand, the NAACP is again launching operation Bike Week Justice. Members of the organization said its goal is to monitor for any reports of discrimination. 

    More >>

    As Bikefest arrives in the Grand Strand, the NAACP is again launching operation Bike Week Justice. Members of the organization said its goal is to monitor for any reports of discrimination. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly