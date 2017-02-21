Conway man pleads guilty to carjacking, firing at police in 2014 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man pleads guilty to carjacking, firing at police in 2014

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Dashon Garner (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Dashon Garner (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from shooting a man and taking that victim’s vehicle during a carjacking, and then firing at police who were trying to stop him.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Dashon Garner, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of carjacking in reference to the separate incidents that happened on Dec. 30, 2014.

Garner will serve the 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the release stated.

On the night of Dec. 30, 2014, Garner shot at and tried to run over officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who attempted to stop him while he was driving a reported stolen vehicle, according to the release.

A short time later, Garner reportedly went to a store parking lot in the area of Third Avenue South and S.C. 15. Here, he shot a man and took his vehicle during a carjacking.

Horry County police officers saw Garner driving that vehicle and tried to stop him, the press release stated.

Garner then tried to run the officers over before he was stopped and taken into custody by law enforcement.

