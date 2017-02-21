Nebraska Medicine releases congratulatory video for Chanticleers

Young patients at an Omaha hospital sent a congratulatory video to the CCU Chanticleers' baseball team. (Source: Nebraska Medical Center)

OMAHA, NE (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team has a wealth of fans along the Grand Strand, but they’ve also got a number of young admirers out in the Midwest.

Before the start of Saturday’s game against the Western Carolina Catamounts, the team celebrated its 2016 national championship with a ceremony and ring presentation.

During the proceedings, the team watched a congratulatory video from the children at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. During their national championship run last summer, the Chants visited these young patients.

In the video, several of the children gave an update on their conditions. One young girl said she received her second kidney transplant, ensuring she will not need dialysis for the rest of the year.

Another announced she completed cancer treatment since the team visited, got to go back to school with her friends and saw her hair grow back.

At one point in the video, an excited girl expressed what Nebraska Medicine’s young patients and a large portion of the Grand Strand feel – “We love you, CCU.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.