Horry County police respond to Loris bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a Loris bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Loris bank Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Loris.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department that went out around 2:50 p.m., the robbery happened at Anderson Brothers Bank.

A photo of the suspect was also provided. The alleged perpetrator is a white male standing around 6 feet tall.

The specific Anderson Brothers branch that was robbed was not immediately known. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

HCPD is on scene for a bank robbery at Anderson Bank in Loris. Pictured here is the suspect, white male. 6 foot tall. pic.twitter.com/dfhOBz1RJC — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017

HCPD is currently looking for this vehicle in connection to Anderson Bank robbery. pic.twitter.com/xLZun2lBYj — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017

