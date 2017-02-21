Horry County police respond to Loris bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police respond to Loris bank robbery

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Loris bank Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a Loris bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Loris.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department that went out around 2:50 p.m., the robbery happened at Anderson Brothers Bank.

A photo of the suspect was also provided. The alleged perpetrator is a white male standing around 6 feet tall.

The specific Anderson Brothers branch that was robbed was not immediately known. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

