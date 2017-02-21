70-year-old NC bank robbery suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 70-year-old man wanted for a bank robbery in Waynesville, North Carolina on Friday turned himself in to police Monday in Myrtle Beach.

James Body Custer was taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Police station without incident, according to the police report. He said he had money from the bank robbery in his wallet. Police seized $825 from him when he was placed in Myrtle Beach jail.

Custer was served a warrant for fugitive from justice, the report states. The Waynesville Police Department was notified, and told Myrtle Beach Police they would be coming to pick up Custer and the evidence from the bank robbery.

Officials say the robbery happened at around 3:12 p.m. at Entegra Bank on the 2000 block of S. Main Street in Waynesville.

