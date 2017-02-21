Spirit Airlines to begin nonstop service from Pittsburgh, PA to MYR in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines announced a new nonstop service from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Tuesday in a press release.

The daily nonstop service will begin May 25, according to the release.

“Spirit’s announcement of new nonstop service from Pittsburgh, along with previously announced service from Newark, Hartford and Akron/Canton is exciting news for the 2017 season,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports for Horry County.

Spirit Airlines at Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) include:

Returning nonstop service: Atlantic City, NJ; Boston, MA; Baltimore, MD; Cleveland, OH; Charleston, WV; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Niagara Falls, NY; Latrobe, PA; New York-La Guardia, NY; Chicago-O'Hare, IL; Plattsburgh, NY; and Philadelphia, PA

New nonstop service for 2017: Akron/Canton, OH (starts April 27); Hartford, CT (starts April 28); Newark, NJ (starts March 3); Pittsburgh, PA (starts May 25)

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.