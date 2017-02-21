Man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack appears in federal court

A group of six Grand Strand veterans is headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in Monday's 2017 Memorial Day Parade, which will be broadcast here on WMBF News.More >>
Area residents previously had this discussion in 2008 and again in 2011. The topic is being brought up again now that the community has grown over the past few years.More >>
A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to a Conway church in 2016.More >>
Strong winds that came through the area Thursday afternoon did some damage to the farmers market in Carolina Forest.More >>
The preparation has been extensive and now we welcome bikers as they head to the Grand Strand for Bike Fest. The traffic loop is laid out, law enforcement, emergency responders, city leaders have a plan in place to keep everyone safe, and each year adjustments are made so that things that didn’t work are corrected.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
