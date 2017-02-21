Robeson County passengers escape before car struck by train, one killed

FAYETVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A man was killed after a vehicle was struck by a train near the intersection of Franklin Street and Winslow Street in Fayetville, North Carolina Sunday morning, according to a press release from Fayetville Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was 51-year-old William Jacobs of Maxton, N.C. The passengers of the vehicle have been identified as:

Amelia Chavis, 50, of Pembroke N.C.

Penny Creech, 50, of Pembroke, N.C.

Christopher Locklear, 50, of Greensboro, N.C.

The investigation revealed that the 2010 Honda became disabled on the railroad tracks. The vehicle was occupied by four people, who were trying to escape from the vehicle. As the train approached, two of the occupants were able to escape from the vehicle. The other two occupants were unable to escape and remained inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Locklear was pronounced dead on the scene. Jacobs was transported to UNC Hospital, where he is listed in serious, yet stable condition.

