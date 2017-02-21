Accident blocks Hwy. 17 northbound at Gator Hole Plaza in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All three northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed in front of Gator Hole Plaza in North Myrtle Beach due to a traffic accident, according to the NMB Department of Public Safety.

Officials advise motorists to avoid the area.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this incident.

