Police searching for man who cashed fraudulent check

The man believed to have cashed a fraudulent check. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have cashed a fraudulent check in Myrtle Beach.

The HCPD’s Facebook page posted a photo of the man, who is believed to have cashed the check at the Bank of America at 1000 Glenforest Road in Myrtle Beach in November of 2016.

Police ask that anyone with information call their Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

