Police search for Carolina Forest construction site vandals

Police search for Carolina Forest construction site vandals

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Photo of one of the individuals believed to be involved. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)
Photo of one of the individuals believed to be involved. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)
Another photo of the alleged vandals. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new construction project in Carolina Forest was vandalized, and the Horry County Police Department has photos of the individuals they say are responsible.

On Tuesday, the HCPD’s Facebook page posted three photos of several people, stating that construction at 2118 Silvercrest Drive in Carolina Forest was vandalized.

“This seems to be an on going problem,” the post states. “Any help identifying these individuals would be appreciated!”

