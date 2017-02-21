'I just can’t imagine the things that happened to her:' Family remembers Marion woman found murdered

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Mary Reddick's family said she worked with special needs children until she got sick a few years ago (Source: Amy Lipman)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found deceased in her home on Herb Levy Road Sunday, according to City of Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

Mary Magdaline Reddick was found by a friend that went to her home, according to a police report.

The friend said that he knocked on the door and didn't get an answer. He then walked in through the back door to enter the house. He said that as he walked through the living room, he noticed Reddick sitting in a chair and called out to her. Reddick didn't answer him and that's when he touched her face, which was cold. He said at that point, he knew she was dead.

The friend called EMS. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson arrived on the scene and pronounced Reddick dead.

Her body was also found with several gunshot wounds, he added.

Richardson said her autopsy has been completed and the cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the chest. He added her death is considered a homicide. Marion police have a person of interest.

As the investigation surrounding her death continues, Reddick's family members are questioning who would want to hurt a woman who lived alone with her dogs.

"She didn’t bother nobody,” said Ella Mae Reddick, Reddick’s mother.

Her family describes her as caring and outgoing.

“She had a good heart. She loved everybody,” said Brenda Moody, Reddick’s sister. “She always had a place for them to stay when she came through. She always would feed them.”

Reddick’s sister and mother last saw her Friday.

“She was happy,” Moody said. “I did tell her I love her.”

Two days later when Reddick’s mother went to pick her up for church, she didn’t answer the door.

“I could hear the dogs barking and scratching the door, but I never got in,” Reddick said. “I thought she had just took a walk.”

Reddick later returned to the house later after getting a concerning call from her son.

“I was so nervous, I couldn’t even remember driving the car there,” she said.

When Reddick arrived, police were already at her daughter’s house.

“They said, ‘You can’t go in there now,’” she said. “I said, ‘Yes, I can go in there.’ He said, ‘You can’t go in there,’ because he said Mary’s dead. I said, ‘No she ain’t. My child ain’t dead.’ I said, ‘That’s my baby.’”

She eventually got to go inside and tried talking to her daughter.

“I sat down in the chair beside her. I was just crying,” Reddick said. “She didn’t talk back. That done hurt me so bad.”

The pain continues as Reddick’s family waits to find out more about exactly what happened to her.

“If somebody hurt her, I hope they find them because they should not hurt her,” Ella Mae Reddick said. “If somebody hurt her, it had to be somebody that knew her and they need to be put away because that was the wrong thing.”

“I just can’t imagine the things that happened to her, why," Moody said. "But I won’t question God because God always knows what’s best"

Reddick’s funeral is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Marion.

"I’m going to miss her so much because she was good. No matter what I’d ask her to do, she’d do and I loved her so much," Ella Mae Reddick said.

