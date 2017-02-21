Myrtle Beach firefighters wish family well after accidental group text

Theo, Eric and Marla wish Mema and Papa well as well! (Source: Ian Cross)

Myrtle Beach firefighters wishing a family's Mema and Papa well after an accidental text. (Source: Suzanne Taylor Laney on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group of firefighters who were accidentally included in a group text about a family’s “Mema and Papa” decided to reply back to wish them well.

Suzanne Taylor Laney posted to the WMBF News Facebook page that the family had a group chat going about their Mema and Papa at the hospital, and how they sent food to the nursing floor for taking care of them at the Roger C. Peace Rehab Hospital in Greenville.

“Somehow these fireman unknowingly got included in our family contact list,” Laney said. “After reading all of our text about Mema & papa this is what they did for us. It really was special & reminded us how great people can be.”

The firemen texted a picture of themselves in front of a whiteboard with the message: “Get well soon Mema & Papa.” The text itself read: "Sorry you have the wrong number but Myrtle Beach Fire Department sends well wishes to Mema and Papa!"

“Thank you heroes from MBFD, you made our day,” Laney said.

Inspired by this great story, WMBF News took the opportunity to wish Mema and Papa well too!

