Crash involving overturned 18-wheeler causes delays in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Delays are expected on U.S. 378 East of Lake City, near Tyler Road Tuesday morning for an overturned 18-wheeler, according to a tweet from Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

The delays will last for approximately the next two hours, the tweet states.

A car came across the center line and struck an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler then overturned on the roadway, Cpl. Collins said.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital following the collision.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.