Police investigate forcible rape case at Coral Beach Resort

Myrtle Beach will be abuzz with patriotic support Memorial Day weekend with a schedule of events in support of the men, women and families of our armed forces.More >>
Myrtle Beach will be abuzz with patriotic support Memorial Day weekend with a schedule of events in support of the men, women and families of our armed forces.More >>
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season. The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.More >>
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season. The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.More >>
The Fun Warehouse in Myrtle Beach will team up with Walgreens store number 6898 for a FUNdraiser benefitting the Red Nose Day Foundation.More >>
The Fun Warehouse in Myrtle Beach will team up with Walgreens store number 6898 for a FUNdraiser benefitting the Red Nose Day Foundation.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will welcome the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy at their 7:05 p.m. game June 23 at TicketReturn.com Field.More >>
From city employees, police officers, to emergency responders, everyone is staffed through the holiday weekend to keep you and our visitors safe. Ocean Boulevard is just one of many places you're going to see a heavy police presence, whether it's officers down on the street or up in the sky tower.More >>
From city employees, police officers, to emergency responders, everyone is staffed through the holiday weekend to keep you and our visitors safe. Ocean Boulevard is just one of many places you're going to see a heavy police presence, whether it's officers down on the street or up in the sky tower.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Chris Epps admitted his role in a prison bribery scheme and has since helped identify several others involved. He pleaded guilty to money laundering and filing false tax returns.More >>
Chris Epps admitted his role in a prison bribery scheme and has since helped identify several others involved. He pleaded guilty to money laundering and filing false tax returns.More >>