Police investigate forcible rape case at Coral Beach Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police responded to Coral Beach Resort, located on 1105 South Ocean Boulevard, in reference to an assault case early Sunday morning, according to a report from Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A crime scene officer and detective also responded to the location, the report states.

One suspect is listed on the police report, but there aren't any record of charges shown in this forcible rape case.

This investigation is ongoing.

