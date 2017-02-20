Police: Woman taken to Socastee home, drugged, sexually assaulte - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Woman taken to Socastee home, drugged, sexually assaulted by multiple men

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a criminal sexual conduct case in which a 22-year-old woman said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by three men multiple times.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the woman said she went with a friend to a home on Neil Street in Socastee earlier this month. It was at this house that she was reportedly given a drink containing fentanyl and then injected with crystal meth while passed out.

The alleged victim claimed she was then sexually abused by the men, noting she would not have engaged in that activity with them if she hadn’t been under the influence.

A few days later, the woman said she was moved to a home on Woodwinds Drive, which is located off S.C. 544, the report stated.

It was at this home that the woman reportedly overheard people talking about killing her and getting rid of her body in a swamp, according to the report.

The woman told police she was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s, where she called her mother.

There has been no word on any arrests related to this case. Anyone with information should contact the Horry County Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

