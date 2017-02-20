Florence County gets grant for guided kayaking tour

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More time, resources and funding are going into highlighting sports tourism in Florence County.

A rivers, trail and conservation grant sponsored by the National Park Service is going toward promoting the Lynches River.

This excursion is about more than just fun; it’s educational and takes participants back in time to the days of Francis Marion.

“There are a lot of people whom really appreciate natural heritage and the historical heritage of this area, particularly into the area where Francis Marion hid out from the British,” said Holly Beaumier, with the Florence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The grant is allowing for tour guides to provide tours through the river and swamps of the Pee Dee.

“The National Park Service will be sending a representative down next year to help us build a Friends of the Revolutionary rivers trail,” Beaumier said.

That river trail is 60 miles long.

On March 25, those who are interested will be able to get a preview for $10.

For more information on the preview, call the Florence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at (843) 664-0330.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.