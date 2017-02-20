Explosive device found at Little River home during search for ma - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Explosive device found at Little River home during search for man who called in White House bomb threat

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Jason Wood; Center: Justin McCoy; Right: Herschel Greene (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Left: Jason Wood; Center: Justin McCoy; Right: Herschel Greene (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on Sunday after a man on home detention allegedly removed his GPS monitor and was found at a home in Little River, where law enforcement retrieved drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and an improvised explosive device.

According to an Horry County Sheriff’s Office press release, Justin M. McCoy, 26, was charged with escape, malicious injury under $2,000 and tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.

Herschel Green, 36, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, the release stated.

Finally, Jason C. Wood, 26, was charged with possession of heroin, receiving stolen goods of $2,000 or less and possession/manufacturing/transporting a destructive device or explosive for damage or injury.

According to the release, bond was denied for McCoy, while Greene’s and Wood’s bonds were set at $500 and $61,000, respectively.

Once the drugs and the explosive device were found at the Little River home, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s violent crime task force and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division responded for assistance.

The device was made safe by the bomb squad. Both it and the shotgun allegedly belonged to Wood, according to the press release.

McCoy was originally placed on home detention as a condition of bond on Nov. 16, 2016 following his arrest by North Myrtle Beach police for making bomb threats, the release stated.

He allegedly called police and said there was a bomb in the White House and at an undisclosed location in Charleston.

Related story:

