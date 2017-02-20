Intelligence expert talks 'Dylann Roof copycat' suspect's court - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Intelligence expert talks 'Dylann Roof copycat' suspect's court appearance

By Lisa Gresci, Anchor
Connect
Benjamin McDowell (Source: WMBF News/JRLDC) Benjamin McDowell (Source: WMBF News/JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Benjamin McDowell, the 29-year-old man the FBI believes may have had plans to carry out a Dylann Roof-style attack, will be in federal court in Florence on Tuesday.

Ahead of that appearance, Joseph Fitsanakis, Coastal Carolina University's assistant professor of intelligence and national security studies, previewed what could happen during the hearing.

“The lawyers for this young man might try to make a claim that our guy was stating that he wants to go and blow up a church or a synagogue or something like that, but he didn't actually intend to do it," Fitsanakis said. "He was just sort of talking, right?”

According to Fitsanakis, if this case goes to a full trial, he can see it going both ways. One, McDowell's lawyers may argue he was enticed by the FBI, or that it was an invasion of privacy to dig so deep into his Facebook account.

Two, the FBI had to act in the manner that they acted, because if not, something terrible could have happened.

“That is something that has been tried before in court," Fitsanakis said. "But I can tell you typically most courts will side with the FBI, not with the lawyers of the defendant.”

He said the case will ultimately come down to the other evidence the FBI obtained during its investigation. He added it also raises the question of where is the line drawn between a citizen's privacy and a government investigation.

However, he imagines the FBI is building its case up.

“This is somewhat controversial, much more than if, say, he had actually done something like Dylann Roof actually did,” Fitsanakis said.

WMBF News will have live reports from the federal courthouse starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. 

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly