'We never had an incident like that:' Myrtle Beach rabbi talks alleged threat made on synagogue

From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.More >>
Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.More >>
Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is home to bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, stores and other businesses, as well as serving as a venue for events and weekly concerts. It's also the home of shag dancing.More >>
One winning entry will receive a $20,000 cash prize, $30,000 in grant money through the Tenany Up-fit Grant Fund and other assistance with helping get their business started in downtown Florence.More >>
Grand Strand Medical Center has already staffed up the past three weekends and that will continue through this weekend as Bikefest gets going.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
