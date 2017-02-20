Marion County law enforcement arrest man accused of opening fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County law enforcement arrest man accused of opening fire on two people

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Kendrick Reaves (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Sellers man was arrested for allegedly opening fire and striking two individuals following a disagreement.

According to information from Marion County Sheriff’s Capt. Judith Barker, Kendrick Deleon Reaves, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Reaves remained at the Marion County Detention Center Monday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing, Barker said.

Deputies responded to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins after getting reports that two gunshot victims were being treated. According to Barker, it was determined the shooting happened on Bob Manning Road in Sellers following a disagreement.

