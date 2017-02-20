Myrtle Beach police arrest man on charges of criminal sexual assault, kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim at an area hotel.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website, Jose Ines De Lao-del Cid, 41, was taken into custody before 1 p.m. Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

An MBPD incident report stated officers responded to the Windsurfer Hotel on Sunday in reference to a possible kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred sometime between Friday, Feb. 17 and Sunday.

Through the investigation, officers determined the alleged incident actually happened at the Bermuda Sands at 104 N. Ocean Blvd, according to the incident report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.