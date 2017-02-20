Myrtle Beach police arrest man on charges of criminal sexual assault, kidnapping

Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.More >>
Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is home to bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, stores and other businesses, as well as serving as a venue for events and weekly concerts. It's also the home of shag dancing.More >>
One winning entry will receive a $20,000 cash prize, $30,000 in grant money through the Tenany Up-fit Grant Fund and other assistance with helping get their business started in downtown Florence.More >>
Grand Strand Medical Center has already staffed up the past three weekends and that will continue through this weekend as Bikefest gets going.More >>
A group of dedicated parents pushed ahead in order to bring a Miracle League field to the Pee Dee.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
