Pelicans Baseball now accepting applications for upcoming season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are looking to bring enthusiastic, friendly, and customer-oriented people on board for the upcoming 2017 season, according to a news release from the baseball club.

The goal for the game day staff is to help create memorable experiences for fans at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Available positions include the following:

· Box Office

· Camera Crew

· Cashiers

· Cleaning Crew

· Concessions

· Cooks

· Kids Zone

· Parking

· Raffle Operator

· Ticket Takers

· Usher

Applications can be downloaded here or picked up in person at the Pelicans Front Office.

