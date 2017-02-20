Myrtle Beach police seek whereabouts of runaway teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 15-year-old who left her residence February 16, according to a Facebook post from the MBPD.

Shakeria Delabian West left in a blue Nissan Altima, and may possibly be headed to Georgia, the post states.

West was last seen wearing a rainbow colored dress. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is also 5-foot and weighs 98 pounds.

