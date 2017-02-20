Report: Georgetown men stole ATV, fled on foot after traffic stop near Johnsonville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The van that was ditched by the suspects after the traffic stop and pursuit with SCHP. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

Foreground: The two suspects arrested after the munhunt. Background: The abandoned van. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The two men who were arrested after leading authorities on a manhunt near Johnsonville on Thursday have been identified. Authorities say they stole an ATV from a locked building, then fled on foot after a traffic stop and vehicle pursuit.

Desmon Marquise Williams and Silas Benjamin Cohens, both 19-year-old men from Georgetown, were arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday and charged with third-degree burglary.

A traffic stop on a van was initiated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from FCSO. The driver of the van refused to stop for the trooper, and the pursuit ended on SC Highway 51/41 near Kingsburg, just south of US Highway 378. The van left the road and came to a stop in a field.

The two men fled on foot into a wooded area nearby, the release states. The FCSO, the Johnsonville Police department, and the SCHP set up a perimeter, and an FCSO helicopter and K-9 tracking team searched the area for several hours. The two men were found hiding in a nearby shed and were apprehended.

Before the traffic stop, Williams and Cohens allegedly entered a locked building on East Old Marion Highway and stole a four-wheel ATV. According to investigators, the stolen ATV was recovered from the van.

Additional charged have been filed against the two suspects by the SCHP, the release states.

“This is yet another example of how law enforcement from various agencies in Florence County works as one unit for our citizens,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated.

As of Monday, morning, Williams and Cohens were being held at the Florence County Detention Center on bonds of $11,000 and $7,720, respectively.

