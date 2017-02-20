Conway man charged with attempted murder following argument, shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he engaged in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old man Friday on Meadowlark Circle in Conway, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim told police he and Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, of Conway were arguing about him hitting Ford’s dog, the report states.

A witness who was inside said that he heard the gunshots and ran to the door. He said that’s when he saw a dark colored Cheverolet truck leaving the scene in a hurry.

Another witness saw the truck speeding past and knew of the truck. He said that he followed the truck and saw Ford and a couple more people getting out of the truck.

He also said that he called the 911 and stayed to watch the people until police arrived.

Ford is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cody Douglas Shelley, 21, of Conway is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.