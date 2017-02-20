First Alert: April-like week on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the entire week with record warmth possible by Friday.

Average high temperatures for this time of the year are near 60°. With typical winter chill locked up in Canada, unseasonably warm weather will continue.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 70 on the beaches and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee.

The rest of the week will see temperatures warming even more. In fact, we'll be in the 70s everyday this week and by Friday, some inland areas could climb to near 80° and push some areas to record highs.

A slight cool down will arrive by later in the upcoming weekend, but even the cool down will only send temperatures back down into the 60s.