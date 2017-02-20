Report: Victim held down, robbed of money in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested early Monday morning in connection to an incident that happened in March of 2014, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

In a police report, the victim told officers the suspects pulled up to her on Blue Street in a black Chevrolet Tahoe after her daughter dropped her off.

She said one of the suspects started yelling at her and then they both pulled out guns. One of the suspects was upset about a previous incident, the report states.

When both suspects got out of the SUV, she told police another person at the scene told them to attack her and take her money. That’s when, according to the report, two people held her down and stole her money.

She said while she was being robbed the other suspects had their guns down by their waists, telling other people on the scene not to interfere, according to the report.

The responding officer said the victim didn’t have any visible injuries.

Tameka Mason is listed as a suspect on the police report. She is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and assault and battery, according to jail records.

