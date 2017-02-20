Man, 70, killed in Marlboro County house fire identified

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 70-year-old man died in a house fire on South Main Street in McColl Monday morning, according to Coroner Tim Brown with the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

The man is identified as Corrie McLain, Coroner Brown added.

Coroner Brown said McColl Police Department, Marlboro County Coroner’s Office, and SLED is investigating this incident.

