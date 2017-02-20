Myrtle Beach firefighters put out overnight vehicle fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department and EMS responded to a vehicle fire behind the LifeTouch building at 11:30 Sunday night, according to Captain Kenneth Chapman with MBFD.

There was possibly a car or camper on fire and it was quickly put out on arrival, Captain Chapman said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

