Man cited for leaving puppy in trunk of car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was cited after he left a dog in the trunk of his car and went into his hotel room early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the 5000 block of North Ocean Boulevard for a call about a dog in the trunk of a car. Witnesses said they heard the dog inside the otherwise empty vehicle.

Officers matched the parking pass to the man’s hotel room. When confronted, the man, identified as Bobby Hudson, 39, said he had gotten a dog two hours prior and put it in the trunk because he couldn’t bring it in the hotel room.

When Hudson opened the trunk, officers found an eight-week-old puppy in a travel crate with no food or water. The puppy appeared to be healthy.

Hudson was given a courtesy citation for cruelty to animals and the choice to turn the dog over to authorities or leave the hotel. Hotel security stood by as Hudson left the premises.

