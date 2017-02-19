Dustin Johnson goes to Number 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dustin Johnson goes to Number 1

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dustin Johnson has gone to No. 1 in the world with a world-class performance at Riviera.
    
Johnson birdied his last three holes of the third round Sunday morning for a five-shot lead, stretched it to nine shots and coasted home to an even-par 71 and a five-shot victory in the Genesis Open.
    
Johnson became the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986, and he ended Jason Day's 47-week stay at the top.
    
The U.S. Open champion also got that elusive victory at one of his favorite courses. He had chances to win four of the last five years, and this one was never in doubt.
    
Johnson went 49 straight holes without a bogey until a sloppy finish that didn't matter.

  Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  "The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water," said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino.

