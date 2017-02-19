Lake City man arrested in connection with string of car break-ins

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a string of car break-ins in the Lake City area.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker, a resident saw Darryl Major, 38, of Lake City breaking into a car and called 911.

After a short foot chase, Major was arrested and charged with larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, tanks or pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored. He was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

