Lake City man arrested in connection with string of car break-ins

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Darryl Major (Source: FCSO) Darryl Major (Source: FCSO)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF)  - A man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a string of car break-ins in the Lake City area.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker, a resident saw Darryl Major, 38, of Lake City breaking into a car and called 911.

After a short foot chase, Major was arrested and charged with larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, tanks or pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored. He was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

