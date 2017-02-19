CCU suffers setback to James Madison

Powerful winds damaged barns and other structures Tuesday night in northern Robeson County near Parkton.More >>
Powerful winds damaged barns and other structures Tuesday night in northern Robeson County near Parkton.More >>
Dustin Levon Rogers, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Dustin Levon Rogers, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
South Carolina recognized officers with the Florence Police Department for their efforts to stop those who were driving under the influence in 2016.More >>
South Carolina recognized officers with the Florence Police Department for their efforts to stop those who were driving under the influence in 2016.More >>
Assigning a "taxi officer" to communicate with all of the taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will assist drivers in and out of the airport in the hours they will need it most.More >>
Assigning a "taxi officer" to communicate with all of the taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will assist drivers in and out of the airport in the hours they will need it most.More >>
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, during Labor Day weekend.More >>
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, during Labor Day weekend.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>