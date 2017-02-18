Police search for man who stole car from Walmart gas station

A man stole a car Friday after the owner started pumping gas and went inside the gas station for two minutes. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man stole a car Friday after the owner started pumping gas and went inside the gas station for two minutes.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 3650 Walton Drive, a Walmart gas station, at around 5:30 p.m. The victim on scene told police he started pumping gas, went inside and returned to find his 2005 Lexus missing.

The car was later recovered in the median near a business at 1216 Port Drive. A witness reported seeing the suspect, a man, running by the business from the stolen car.

The car’s owner said $300 was missing from the car.

