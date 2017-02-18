Girls participate in HCSO's SOAR program

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to see success from its jail diversion program and incite change in even more troubled teenagers.

“Success, we can’t put a number on it, but we can see it in a lot of these kid’s heart, their lifestyle, their schoolwork that they’re choosing to make better choices,” HCSO Sgt. Timmy Tyner said.

Friday night’s class was the first time the sheriff’s office was able to get a group of girls together to go through SOAR.

Tyner said when the program started last year, the plan was to help both male and female teenagers who need to change their ways.

“They’re in these situations because they’re in some type of trouble, have had issues at home, issues at school or issues with law enforcement,” Tyner said.

Nearly 30 teenagers have participated in SOAR now.

“You don’t have to choose to be defiant,” Tyner said. “You have a purpose in life. You have goals in life and we want you to succeed.”

The program includes a 12 to 15 hour overnight stay complete with physical exercise, motivational speakers, partnering with mentors and a peak at what their future could look like if they don’t change their ways.

“We do see an impact,” Tyner said. “We see them reaching out to their mentors. We see them reaching out for help.”

Parents are required to participate too by taking a class that teaches them how to help their children continue to succeed when they get back home.

Any child between 12 and 16 years old is eligible for SOAR. They need to have a sports physical before participating in the program. SOAR costs $10 for those who live in the county and $20 for those who live outside of the county.

Tyner said the sheriff’s office is willing to work with those with financial difficulties.

Email soar@horrycounty.org for more information on participating in the program.

