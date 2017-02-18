Florence firefighters extinguish house fire, Red Cross volunteers assist those affected

The American Red Cross announced Friday its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Dovesville Highway in Hartsville was damaged by fire. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross's disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home in Florence was damaged by fire Saturday morning. Three adults and three children will receive financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

According to a news release, the Florence Fire Department responded to the blaze on Oakland Drive.

The American Red Cross offers these tips to avoid the dangers of household fire hazards:

Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level nonflammable surface

Make sure that power cords for space heaters are in good repair, are plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord

Have all wood and coal burning stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional

Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source, it can easily turn tragic

If you used wood, coal, or gas in your home a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device

