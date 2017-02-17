HCSO hopes to scare at-risk youth straight with SOAR program

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There is only one goal of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s SOAR program – keep at-risk youth out of jail.

On Friday, the HCSO began its third SOAR session, which stands for Success, Overcome, Achieve and Re-educate. For 12 hours, almost 30 teens spend time in jail while under the supervision of sworn law enforcement officers.

According to Sgt. Timmy Tyner with the HCSO, the rehabilitation program works to break the body down so the mind will follow.

The program features demanding physical activities for the participants, who are between the ages of 12 and 16. Tyner said the children will leave physically tired and emotionally drained, while also hopefully questioning their life choices.

In addition to physical exercise, the program features videos of young men and women in detention centers, as well as speeches from those who have previously served time.

It isn’t just for the kids. Tyner said parents also go through a two- to three-hour class that talks about how to improve life at home.

Once it is all over, Tyner said the reunions between parents and kids are emotional.

