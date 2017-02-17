Social media helps investigators arrest potential Dylann Roof copycat

The Horry and Georgetown county sheriff’s offices took to social media Sunday to honor Lieutenant Denise King, who died after a battle with lung cancer.More >>
True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.More >>
A man told police two men assaulted and fired a gun at him outside a Myrtle Beach tattoo shop Saturday.More >>
A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
