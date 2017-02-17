Conservation groups take case against International Drive to S.C. Supreme Court

Conservation groups are hoping the South Carolina Supreme Court will intervene in its case against International Drive. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Conservation groups opposed to the work on International Drive are taking their case to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

According to documents filed Thursday, the Coastal Conservation League and the S.C. Wildlife Federation submitted a petition to the state’s high court for “extraordinary relief” after the court of appeals previously denied a motion by the groups that challenge the work on International Drive.

In their filing with the state supreme court, the conservation entities state the work on highway would destroy wetlands across more than 20 acres of heritage preserve property.

“There can be no doubt that converting wetlands into dry ground and constructing a paved highway constitutes irreparable harm to the wetlands and related resources,” the court documents state. “Given that the issue in this appeal is whether such this road construction project, including wetland destruction, is legally supported, this court should not allow continued work at this site, which most assuredly would constitute action that cannot be undone.”

Earlier this month, the CCL and the SCWF filed a motion asking the court of appeals to reconsider a stay on construction, which was vacated last month.

The court of appeals denied that motion.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught previously said the council would start soliciting bids for paving as early as this week.

