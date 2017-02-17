Restaurant Scorecard: Indian restaurant near-perfect score, another restaurant has 'unwelcome guests'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week, one Grand Strand restaurant came close to a perfect score while inspectors said another one was caught with some unexpected guest in their kitchen.

At Bombay at the Beach, located on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, customers said they appreciated the Indian cuisine and creativity of food dishes.

Eric Gerabara said he was one of the first customers to visit the restaurant when it opened in 2009.

"It's a different kind of food," he said. "You know, people are getting tired of fast food. Creativity, it is very few restaurants, I mean ethnic restaurants, that are here."

Gerabara noted that the restaurant is always clean and feels like family when he visits, which is at least once a week.

Frequent customer Alison Hamilton also said she loves the restaurant's atmosphere.

"I love coming here because, first, I'm a vegetarian," Hamilton said. "So it is very easy to find something to eat, and they have a lovely buffet at lunch time."

Hamilton said she's never noticed any problems at the restaurant, and when she heard South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors stopped by for a routine visit and gave it a score of 99, she was not surprised.

"It's just reassuring. It's good food, and it's clean food," she said. "So yeah, its very reassuring to hear."

The restaurant was cited for having in-use utensils stored on the cookline in water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Arby's Restaurant, located on South Kings Highway, earned a perfect 100 score.

However, a few blocks down the road, some customers entering the Ho Wah Chinese Buffet Restaurant on South Kings Highway noticed the B score on the door.

DHEC inspectors observed more than 10 violations at the restaurant. Among them were grocery bags being use to store food in the freezer, and raw beef and chicken stored beside each other uncovered.

However, the most critical violation, the inspector saw was live and dead roaches around the chest freezer and walk-in cooler. The restaurant scored a 78.

The owners of Ho Wah were were unavailable for comment.

DHEC inspectors also made a stop at a popular Myrtle Beach spot - Big Mike's Soul Food.

The restaurant earned a score of 81 after the inspector noted the outside of cooking equipment and underneath was covered in grease and debris buildup.

Additionally, the shelves were dirty under the steam table.

DHEC will do a follow-up visit at both Ho Wah and Big Mike's within 10 days.

