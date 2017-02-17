One person injured in Meadowlark Circle shooting in Horry County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Conway area Friday afternoon. (Source: Josh Roberson)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to a shooting Friday afternoon on Meadowlark Circle in the Conway area, according to departmental spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

A tweet from the department indicated there was one male victim.

HCPD on scene for a shooting at Meadowlark Circle in Conway. 1 male victim. Investigation ongoing. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 17, 2017

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it is made available.

