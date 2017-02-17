One person injured in Meadowlark Circle shooting in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One person injured in Meadowlark Circle shooting in Horry County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Conway area Friday afternoon. (Source: Josh Roberson) Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Conway area Friday afternoon. (Source: Josh Roberson)
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to a shooting Friday afternoon on Meadowlark Circle in the Conway area, according to departmental spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

A tweet from the department indicated there was one male victim. 

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it is made available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly